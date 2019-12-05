VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Council passed the "brunch bill" Thursday evening based on voter approval in November.
With only Councilwoman Vivian Cody-Miller opposing, City Council voted to move alcohol sales from 12:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays within the Valdosta city limits.
The measure goes into effect the first Sunday of 2020.
City voters decided the measure in a Nov. 5 referendum election. More than 3,800 people voted for the "brunch bill" with more than 2,400 voting against it.
