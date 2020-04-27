VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council meeting, canceled Thursday, April 23, has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave., council chambers, second floor.
In an effort to meet social distancing requirements, any residents wishing to address the mayor and council can submit questions and/or comments to Teresa S. Bolden, city clerk, via e-mail – tbolden@valdostacity.com, prior to 5 p.m. Monday, April 27.
The council meeting will be live-streamed and can be viewed by residents on the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page and website – www.valdostacity.com.
For more information, contact Bolden, (229) 259-3503.
