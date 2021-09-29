Valdosta Christmas parade taking applications

VALDOSTA – Applications for the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade are being accepted.
Downtown Valdosta Main Street partners with the Ossipe Temple to host the parade, 6 p.m., Dec. 4, downtown. It will start near the corner of Woodrow Wilson Drive and Patterson Street and will head south on Patterson.
“We are so excited to team up with the Ossipe Temple again this year to be able to bring the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade back for 2021," Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program director, said. "This is such a fun community event that so many look forward to."
The parade theme is "Musical Notes and Holiday Floats."
Thrasher said decorated floats with lights and music, walking groups and car clubs are encouraged.
Ellen Hill, Main Street director, said she believes the Christmas parade is a tradition loved and enjoyed by everyone.
"We are excited to bring this event back this year so that we can enjoy kicking off the holiday season together as a community," she said.
The cost is $50; if paid by credit card, a service fee of $3 will be added, according to parade guidelines. Payment is due by Nov. 26 and will increase to $25 after the regular deadline.
All proceeds benefit a chosen community nonprofit, guidelines state.
Checks can be mailed to Ossipe Temple No. 64, P.O. Box 874, Valdosta, Ga., 31603, or dropped off to the Valdosta Main Street office on the first floor of the Valdosta City Hall annex.
If rain occurs on the parade's scheduled date, it will be moved to Dec. 11, according to organizers.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for a full list of guidelines.
