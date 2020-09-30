Valdosta Christmas parade scheduled

VALDOSTA – A pandemic will not stop the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade from marching down North Patterson Street in December.
Organizers confirmed the popular Christmas observance will go on 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, showcasing the theme “Christmas Lights and Winter Nights.”
The City of Valdosta and Ossipe Temple sponsor the parade.
Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator for Valdosta Main Street, said several people in the community anticipate the annual celebration.
“It is an event that brings everyone together, and a true sense of community and the holiday spirit can be found year after year,” she said.
“In a year where things have been all over the place, we all felt like it was important to do something that reminded us all of something positive and celebrates a time where we can all enjoy the peace and joy of the season.”
The Christmas Parade 5K, hosted by A Course Line, precedes the main event, Thrasher said.
The route leads the parade south down North Patterson from Woodrow Wilson Drive before traveling into downtown.
“This outdoor event is spread across a two-mile path that will allow the public to enjoy however they feel most safe with plenty of room to spread out,” Thrasher said.
There are no mandates or requirements relating to COVID-19 for the outside event, she said.
To accommodate space between parade participants, all of Woodrow Wilson will be blocked off during set-up. Usually, only a portion of the road is unavailable.
“We never know the number of entries each parade year,” Thrasher said. “We are excited to welcome new and returning floats to this year’s parade.”
Applications for the parade are being accepted until Nov. 20.
The entry fee for a float is $50 and $10 for each additional vehicle up to four as long as they represent the same brand/logo, organizers stated. A $25 late fee applies.
Floats are emphasized this year, even for participants who are normally walking groups or have smaller set-ups, Thrasher said.
“Be creative and really play into the theme,” she said. “We pushed the parade start time back a few years ago so that the lights on floats could be seen more easily with the night sky.”
The application notes participants should dress in either a holiday theme or the parade’s theme. This will be “strictly enforced,” organizers stated.
Printed or crafted signs with a minimum of six-inch letters on both sides must be used to identify participants. Handwritten signs are not permitted, organizers stated.
Music must reflect Christmas and the parade’s theme. Vulgar music or sounds are not allowed, organizers stated.
Organizers require no entrants dress as Santa Claus.
Judging for floats is based on overall appearance, special effects, creativity/workmanship and use of theme.
Applications are available on valdostamainstreet.com. They can be submitted to Main Street’s office inside of the Valdosta City Hall annex, 300 N. Lee St., or Ossipe Temple No. 65, P.O. Box 874 in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.