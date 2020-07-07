Valdosta children help feed the elderly with lemonade stand

VALDOSTA – Two young brothers helped a food mission by opening a lemonade stand.
When Grey Swails, 9, and his brother, Marshall Swails, 6, and their cousin, Lily Respess, learned they were not going to have Vacation Bible School this summer, their parents, Laura and Danny Swails, Maura Respess and Drew and Stephanie Respess, wanted them to do something for other people, according to Break Bread Together.
When given several options of charities, the children chose Break Bread Together and they made a lemonade stand to raise money.
The lemonade stand brought in nearly $150.
"So these children will feed one of our clients for three weeks ... all of this from children," according to a statement from Break Bread Together.
Break Bread Together is a mission at the First Presbyterian Church downtown. It feeds seniors in Valdosta 65 and older, who are low income, with little or no family support and homebound.
"BBT would like to thank them and their parents for their time, patience and foresight they used to teach their children about giving to other people in need in Valdosta," according to the statement.
Break Bread Together is in need of volunteers to deliver meals and is always grateful for any donations, representatives said. More information: Call (229) 249-0779 or email breakbread@firstpresvaldosta.org.
