VALDOSTA — A brief pursuit turned into lots of trouble for one young driver recently, according to the sheriff's office.
Just after midnight on the morning of July 26, a 13-year-old girl in Remerton stole her mother's car, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
She was pursued by law enforcement, and wound up on Baytree Road, where she was blocked by a train, the sheriff said.
"She tried to turn around and wound up hitting a sheriff's office car," Paulk said.
The girl is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude (misdemeanor), reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control devices and headlights must be turned on, according to a sheriff's office report.
The girl was released into her mother's custody, the report said.
The sheriff says he's not sure where the case would go from here.
"The juvenile justice system in Georgia is a joke," he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
