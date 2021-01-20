VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Newbern Middle School, 2015 E. Park Ave., school officials said in a statement. The meeting will be shown live on Facebook through the VCS Facebook page.
Valdosta Board of Education schedules meeting
