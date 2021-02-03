VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Valdosta Middle School, 110 Burton St., school officials said in a statement. The meeting will be shown live on Facebook through the VCS Facebook page.
Valdosta Board of Education meeting scheduled
