By Amanda M. Usher
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Community Blood Drive is scheduled 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Mathis City Auditorium conference room.
Donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, according to organizers, adding the results takes seven to 10 days to return and will be available at redcrossblood.org and on the American Red Cross app, Red Cross representatives said in a statement.
For appointment scheduling, visit the Red Cross’ website and enter the code word Mathis.
Call 1 (800)-RED-CROSS and 1 (800) 733-2767 for more information.
