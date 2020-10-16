Valdosta bike rider killed in Brooks accident

QUITMAN — A Valdosta woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident Sunday, Oct. 11, in Brooks County, according to reports.
Phyllis Angela Volz, 62, of Valdosta was riding a bicycle east on Troupeville Road at 7:34 p.m. when she was struck from behind by a car that was following too close, said a Georgia State Patrol statement.
The bike wound up in a ditch and the car left the scene of the accident, the statement said.
The driver of the car — a Jasper, Florida man — later returned to the scene, the state patrol said.
The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
