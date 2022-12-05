VALDOSTA — A suspect was caught after a Valdosta bank was robbed Monday, the city’s police chief said.
The Bank of America branch at 3030 North Patterson Street was robbed at about 10:57 a.m., said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
A man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money, Manahan said, after which the man fled.
Both police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded, with a deputy catching the suspect after a short foot chase, Manahan said.
No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported, the chief said. As of noon charges were still being processed against the suspect, she said.
The FBI was assisting with the investigation, Manahan said.
