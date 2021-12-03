Valdosta attorney running for Superior Court judge

VALDOSTA — A candidate threw his hat in the ring Wednesday for a superior court judge’s position in a 2022 election.
William Whitesell, attorney and owner of the Valdosta law firm William Long Whitesell LLC, announced he will seek a retiring judge’s position in the Southern Judicial Circuit, according to a statement from Brooks Fletcher, who is working on Whitesell’s campaign.
Whitesell is running for the position held by Southern Circuit Judge James Hardy whose current term ends December 2022, said Rhonda Davidson, his assistant.
The election for the post will be in November 2022 with the new judge taking office Jan. 1, 2023, she said.
Whitesell graduated from Valdosta High School. He received his B.A. from Presbyterian College and his law degree from Florida State University.
With more than 20 years of experience practicing law, Whitesell got his start as a judicial law clerk for the Southern Judicial Circuit before accepting a position in private practice specializing in insurance defense, criminal law and real estate law. He then opened his own law firm.
He also serves as the prosecutor in municipal court for the city of Remerton, a position he has held for 18 years.
“With over 20 years of practicing law, I have the necessary experience we can trust,” he said. “During my career, I have represented both sides of the courtroom in civil cases, prosecuted crimes in municipal court, defended the accused in private practice and handled complicated family cases. I also bring a real-world perspective of starting and running my own law firm. My broad experience makes me uniquely qualified to serve on the bench.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
