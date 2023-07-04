VALDOSTA — A Valdosta attorney said she is excited to be elected to the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia.
“I’m very honored to be elected,” said Drew Parrish-Bennett of the law firm Langdale Vallotton LLP.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The State Bar provides oversight, guidance and education for its 54,000 members, Parrish-Bennett said.
“(The bar) improves the administration of justice,” she said.
In Georgia, membership in the State Bar is mandatory for all attorneys.
“That’s better for the people” than the voluntary bar membership in some states, she said.
Parrish-Bennett will serve in the Southern Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties.
An Adel native, she earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia, then received a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Parrish-Bennett was admitted to the bar in Georgia in 2013. Her law practice is focused on wrongful death and personal injury cases, including motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, product liability and premises liability.
Her husband is Dr. Daniel Bennett, and the couple have three children: daughter Reese, 9, son Jack, 7, and daughter, Kate, 3.
