Valdosta approves utility bill relief grant

VALDOSTA – Roughly 1,100 Valdosta households struggling to pay their utility bills due to the pandemic could receive needed relief soon.
Valdosta City Council members approved a $387,715 grant to provide up to $350 in relief for utilities bills during its regular meeting late this week. The grant is through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.
The grant is designed to help people who had been current with their utility bill payments up to March 1. It should be enough to provide a maximum of $350 in relief to about 1,100 families in Valdosta, said Vanassa Flucas, city neighborhood development director.
Only Valdosta residents are eligible for the the relief, and it can only be used for utility bills with the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power or Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation, Flucas said. Assistance will be for the months of April, May, June and July.
She said the city is targeting the end of August for grant applications to open.
Cash won't be going directly into people’s pockets, but will instead be sent to utility companies to subtract from someone's bill.
“It’s not giving (people) any cash. These payments are going to be made directly to the utilities,” Flucas said.
In order to survive the pandemic, Flucas said it takes a village.
“You just hope that somebody would be there to do the same thing for you in the same predicament,” she said. “We’re not going to be able to make it any further in life if we don’t (help those) who are less fortunate than ourselves.”
City Council approved a rezoning request by Ricky Weeks for a waxing salon at 2418 Bemiss Road.
Council denied two requests — one for rezoning and another for development — for a 1.8 acre neighborhood at 310 Eager Road. Five homeowners opposed the proposed development which contained a plan for 15 units with five being townhouses and the rest as duplex units.
The repeated problem with the potential development is the small density and having two-story buildings obstructing the neighborhood views.
Council approved a parking lot swap with IDP Solutions. In the swap, the city transferred the Savannah Avenue parking lot.
During his report, Valdosta City Manger Mark Barber informed council that Valdosta has been one of a few communities around the state to receive the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge Grant. The grant, worth about $100,000, will enable the city to equip all 128 major traffic signals with smart technology that create a network connecting all various types of traffic infrastructure to each another.
