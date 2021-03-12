Valdosta approves public transit system

VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Council approved a contract Thursday to bring public transportation to Valdosta.
The council voted 7-0 to approve a deal with River North Transit, a.k.a. Via, to provide an on-demand “microtransit” system for the city, according to a statement from the city of Valdosta.
“What a beautiful moment,” Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
Unlike a traditional bus service, Via’s system would use smaller vehicles and wouldn’t run continuously on fixed routes; instead, customers could use a smartphone app or make a phone call to summon a ride to take them where they need to go.
Drivers for the service would be trained, insured personnel who passed criminal background checks, the city’s statement said.
Matheson said a city transportation committee had been “chasing buses” for years.
“Bus systems are now viewed as a burden,” he said.
Buses on fixed routes would have to be running continuously throughout operating hours whether they had passengers or not, incurring increased maintenance and fuel costs, said Corey Hull, transportation and environmental director for the Southern Georgia Regional Commission.
“With an on-demand system, it’s more like a taxi; you only use the equipment if people order a trip,” he said.
Both Matheson and Hull said the system is scaleable; more vehicles and drivers could easily be added at peak times, Hull said, while expansion through the quick leasing of bigger vehicles was possible, according to the mayor.
The question of public transportation in Valdosta has long been a political hot potato. At a public debate during the 2019 mayoral race, one candidate claimed public transportation would “never pay for itself” and the federal government would never pony up $1 million in funding for it, while another candidate claimed the public didn’t want public transportation because most people had cars.
Hull tackled each of those claims.
“I don’t know of any public transportation system in the U.S. that pays for itself,” he said. Most of the systems depend on some form of federal or state subsidies, he said.
The federal government allocated Valdosta just more than $1.1 million in Fiscal Year 2021 for public transportation, Hull said. Federal money had been provided to the city for transportation every year since 2003 but had always been returned, he said.
The Federal Transit Administration will fund 80% of expected costs for Valdosta’s Via system, the city’s statement said.
“This year, FTA Cares Act funding will cover the city’s match, which is 20% of expected costs. In future years, the FTA will continue to fund 80% of costs while the portion of the city’s responsibility can be mitigated via advertising, additional grants and in-kind service agreements,” the statement said.
As for the claim that “everybody had a car,” Hull said a study done two years ago found portions of the city where more than a quarter of the adults had no vehicle.
In 2016, the Southern Georgia Regional Commission and the city took part in a pilot program which offered rides on a shuttle bus on fixed routes around Valdosta. Hull said the takeaway from that program – public transportation was viable in the city.
The new transit system is expected to launch April 27, running Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m.-9 p.m., the city’s statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
