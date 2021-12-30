Valdosta apartment complexes sold

VALDOSTA — Three apartment complexes have been sold for more than $15 million.
The Student Quarters facilities at 310 Baytree Road, 1412 Sustella Ave. and 407A W. Mary St., totaling 288 beds were sold, according to a statement from the real estate firm Marcus & Millichap.
The sale was announced Tuesday.
The three properties — known as SQ Baytree, SQ Sustella and SQ West Mary — were sold for $15.4 million to an unnamed firm located in the Northeast, the statement said.
The previous owners had been “two very well-established real estate families in Valdosta and a professional student operator based in Atlanta,” Marcus & Millichap representatives said. Student Quarters, a student housing firm, is headquartered in Atlanta.
“SQ is still a company that is in business, just no longer in Valdosta,” said John Brigel, Marcus & Millichap’s lead agent for the deal.
The three properties were built in phases from 1996-2013.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.