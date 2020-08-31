Valdosta announces Labor Day garbage schedule

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
The city sanitation division will collect residential garbage only on that day, according to a city statement. People who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, for both Monday and Tuesday collections.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can place their recyclables at one of the three drop sites throughout the city:
• City lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue;
• Five Points Shopping Center; and
• City lot, 1025 W. Hill Ave.
Tissues, paper towels, wipes, masks, latex gloves or any other sanitary or cleaning materials used to protect people from COVID-19 should not go into recycling carts or bins, city officials said; these items are never recyclable.
Recycled materials are often handled by workers when sorted later.
Break down large cardboard boxes and cut them apart, if needed, to fit inside the recycling container.
Empty bottles, cans and other containers of liquids before recycling them. Food and liquids never belong in recycling.
When using the drop-off sites for recyclables, city officials ask residents to follow all safety policies and procedures. Keep at least six feet of distance from other customers and city employees at all times.
"It is important that customers unload materials in the correct area to avoid requiring staff to handle discarded materials," city officials said. "Additionally, always follow all safety rules regarding speed limits, cell phone usage and remaining near/in your vehicle.
"The Public Works Department appreciates citizens' cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes — over 7,000 customers — Tuesday."
Since special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, residents are urged to minimize any calls for special pickup requests for the adjusted Labor Day schedule. Call the city public works department, (229) 259-3590 for more information.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
