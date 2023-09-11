VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta has announced its debris removal plan following the mass downing of trees and other destruction during Hurricane Idalia.
The city advises residents to move debris to city right-of-way areas as quickly as possible, a statement on the city’s website said.
Residents are strongly encouraged to cut down yard debris to six-foot sections for efficient removal by the city’s equipment.
The city acknowledges that there is a massive amount of debris to be collected, and it may take time to get around to every area. Additional resources are being engaged to help expedite the process, the city said. The debris removal teams will make several passes through each area to ensure that all debris is collected.
It’s important to note that local governments cannot remove debris from private property. Private subdivisions should deposit yard debris in one central location for collection coordinated with private subdivision HOA representatives.
Debris mixed with trash will not be picked up. Valdosta has deployed 13 trucks starting Monday that will rotate throughout the city until all vegetation is cleared. The city urges residents to be patient as the trucks make their rounds.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency does not provide direct services for debris removal. However, local governments may receive reimbursement from FEMA for picking up debris from the right-of-way.
