VALDOSTA – Valdosta Al-Anon meets at noon Monday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St., corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street.
Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. Group members share their experiences, strengths and hopes, organizers said in a statement.
For further information, call Cindy, (229) 794-9405, or Martha, (229) 247-0764.
