VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Al-Anon group meets at 12 p.m. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at First Christian Church, located at 1905 N. Patterson Street (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street) Valdosta.
Attendees should enter through the back door.
Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope.
For more information, call Nelda at (850) 838-7979. For information concerning Ala-Teen, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405.
