VALDOSTA – Valdosta Al-Anon meets noon Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St., corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street.
Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism, organizers said in a statement. Group members share their experiences, strengths and hopes.
Enter through the back door, organizers said. For further information, call Cindy, (229) 794-9405, or Martha, (229) 247-0764.
