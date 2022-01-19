VALDOSTA – Valdosta Al-Anon meets noon Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St., corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street. Organizers ask that people enter through the back door. 

Al-Anon is for families and friends of  alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. "Group members share their experience, strength and hope," organizers said in a statement. 

For more information, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you