VALDOSTA – Valdosta Al-Anon meets noon Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St., corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street. Organizers ask that people enter through the back door.
Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. "Group members share their experience, strength and hope," organizers said in a statement.
For more information, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.