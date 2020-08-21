VALDOSTA — After seeing its passenger service pared to the bone thanks to COVID-19, Valdosta Regional Airport is rebounding with more Delta Airlines flights.
In April, with the pandemic decimating airlines’ profits as passengers stayed away in droves, Delta cut its three daily roundtrip flights between Valdosta and Atlanta to one. Atlanta is the only destination for scheduled passenger flights from Valdosta.
Now the airport is back up to two roundtrip flights a day, and will soon be back to three on Oct. 1, said Jim Galloway, airport manager.
“Before the pandemic, Delta was planning to expand the Valdosta route to four flights,” he said.
Those plans are on the shelf for now.
During the summer, the Valdosta airport’s passenger load plummeted from about 4,000 people a month to about 200, he said. The facility has climbed back to nearly half its normal capacity with 1,400 passengers last month, Galloway said.
The biggest financial hit the airport has taken from COVID-19 is the loss of fees from rental car companies, he said. Hertz is closing its rental desk at Valdosta Regional Airport, though it is keeping its in-town North Ashley Street location open, Galloway said.
“We will probably negotiate a deal similar to one we have with Enterprise,” he said.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car has locations in Valdosta but not at the airport; the company rents five parking spaces at the airport, Galloway said.
The airport’s other car rental desk, Avis, is still running, the airport manager said, as is a Subway sandwich shop inside the passenger terminal building.
“Subway has reduced its hours but they’re happy,” Galloway said. Aside from passengers, the sandwich spot does big business with workers from a nearby industrial park. “They’ll have lines out the door” at lunch, Galloway said.
Construction and repair work at the airport have not been slowed by the pandemic but have increased due to federal aid, Galloway said.
“With money from the CARES Act, we’ve actually moved ahead on some deferred projects,” including new roofs and painting, he said. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act offered financial aid to struggling airports.
