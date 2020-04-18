VALDOSTA — More than $1 million of COVID-19 relief funds have been earmarked for Valdosta’s airport, while other airports in south central Georgia are also being allocated funds, according to Federal Aviation Administration documents.
The aid is coming through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump March 27.
The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for Airport Improvement Program and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for Fiscal Year 2020, according to an FAA statement. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs, the statement said.
All commercial service airports will receive funds based on the number of passengers that board aircraft there, the amount of debt an airport has, and the amount of money the airport has in reserve.
General aviation airports will receive funds based on their airport categories, such as national, regional, local, basic and unclassified, the statement said.
According to the FAA, the South Georgia airports receiving funds include:
• Valdosta Regional Airport: $1,183,547;
• Cook County Airport: $30,000;
• Quitman Brooks County Airport: $20,000;
• Berrien County Airport $20,000.
The FAA plans to make the funds available this month.
