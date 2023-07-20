VALDOSTA — Valdosta Regional Airport will get more than $625,000 for infrastructure projects, Sen. Raphael Warnock announced Thursday.
The money is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, according to a statement from the senator’s office. The money will be administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The funding was made available in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a 2021 federal initiative pumping $550 million into roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects, according to the statement.
The money will be used to pay for design work for a new general aviation terminal and apron along the Madison Highway side of the airport, said Jim Galloway, Valdosta Regional Airport manager.
Tearing down the old general aviation terminal and apron means shifting the new apron about 50 yards to one side, he added.
The five-year project should ultimately cost about $5.5 million to replace the terminal and $4 million for the new apron, Galloway said.
The commercial aviation terminal serving Delta flights to and from Atlanta will not be affected, he said.
“We have $2 million pledged to us from SPLOST VIII funds, so we’ll have to come up with the rest of it," he said, adding he doesn’t expect a bond issue will be necessary to cover costs.
More than $11 million in grants were announced for Georgia’s airports Thursday, including $8 million for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, plus aviation hubs in Brunswick and Columbus.
“Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation, and as a member of the committee responsible for aviation policy, I will continue working to make Georgia a hub of transportation innovation,” Warnock said. “This latest investment will continue to take Georgia’s aviation economy to new heights.”
