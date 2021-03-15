VALDOSTA – The Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health are joining efforts to ensure seniors get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
DPH, DHS and Area Agencies on Aging will "help older adults to sign up for and coordinate transportation services to vaccination appointments across the state," state officials said in a statement.
AAAs are reaching out to seniors and their caregivers who are enrolled in services through Home and Community Based Service programs, which include services such as home-delivered meals, personal care assistance and respite care, as well as those who have contacted the Aging & Disability Resource Connection, which provides information on and referrals to local services and programs for older adults and people with disabilities, state officials said.
AAA and senior center staff will assist seniors with the registration process to sign up for local vaccination events and follow-up appointments for second dose vaccinations. Vaccination events require pre-registration. There is no availability for walk-ins.
AAAs will also assist with coordinating transportation for home-bound seniors needing assistance to and from their vaccination appointments.
Seniors may contact their local senior center (https://www.sgrc.us/senior-centers-and-nutrition-programs.html) or the Southern Georgia Area Agency on Aging at 1-888-732-4464 to schedule this free transportation. For other resources for older adults, please contact the ADRC at georgiaadrc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.