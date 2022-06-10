Vacation Bible School reaches out to community

VALDOSTA – A Vacation Bible School class participated in a community outreach program earlier this month.
Christ Episcopal Church wanted to take a different approach for Vacation Bible School this year with “Summer Camp for Jesus.”
Keri Wilkin, director of children’s ministry, said, “I am just so proud of the kids who gave their hearts and learned to be the hands and feet of Jesus through these projects to help others.”
The children provided outreach through making cards for the sick, buddy bags for the Children’s Advocacy Center, filling Scintilla Charter Academy’s food pantry downtown and at the United Way.
Earlier in the week, the children visited Fifth Day Farms and Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity. The children learned about homes and had the opportunity to help paint the trim on a home for a family in need.
Wilkin said the church is looking forward to the program growing each year.
The children had a water day to end “Summer Camp for Jesus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.