Vacant Valdosta house burns

VALDOSTA — The fire department battled a residential house fire Sunday.
At 5:08 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire call at 319 Virginia Ave., a city statement said.
Smoke was seen coming from a vacant structure which was unoccupied. The fire was caused by an improperly discarded smoking material, the statement said.
Valdosta police and emergency medical services assisted on the scene.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
