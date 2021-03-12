VALDOSTA — The nominating committee for the vacant Valdosta Board of Education seat met Thursday to discuss candidates for consideration.
Kelly Wilson announced her resignation last month after she accepted a job that would be a conflict of interest, leaving her board seat vacant.
She served on the board for 11 years for the Superward West District, which is made up of Districts 3, 5 and 6.
The nominating committee, consisting of school board members Stacy Bush, Tyra Howard, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley, gathered to discuss interested applicants. The committee will eventually bring three names to the full board for a vote.
Names listed for consideration are Stephen Findlay, Amy Hall, Bill Love, Peggy Parramore, Dr. A.J. Ramirez, James D. (J.D.) Rice, Marty Roesch, Gregory Williams and Lynne Wilson.
The chosen person will serve through the completion of the set term, which ends Dec. 31. The successor for the next full term must run as a candidate in the November election.
The committee meeting Thursday was short, with members stating they would like more time to review each candidate.
The Valdosta Board of Education will hold its next work session March 23.
