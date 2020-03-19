ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Veterans Administration Sunshine Healthcare Network announced additional steps to counter COVID-19 concerns.
Facilities within the VISN 8 Network include the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics, Miami VA Healthcare System, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, Orlando VA Healthcare System, VA Caribbean Healthcare System, and the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.
Additional actions include:
– VISN 8 facilities are transitioning to virtual appointments to the fullest extent to allow veterans to stay at home, avoid exposure to others and reduce their risk; veterans with appointments will be contacted several days beforehand to discuss virtual appointment options available to them, VA officials said in a statement.
– Veterans can help with this transition by visiting the VA Video On-Demand webpage for more: information: https://mobile.va.gov/content/getting-started-0.
– Veterans enrolled for care within VISN 8 can continue to use the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center for 24/7 virtual urgent care by calling.
– VISN 8 facilities will cease non-urgent elective procedures. Any impacted veterans will be contacted directly by their health-care team to reschedule. Urgent and emergent elective procedures will continue during this period.
– VISN 8 facilities are further restricting visitations. Only one visitor will be permitted per veteran if required to provide assistance moving a patient to and from an appointment, providing support to an inpatient in a palliative or hospice care unit or for veterans who have major procedures. Visitors who screen positive will not be granted access to the medical centers.
– These newly announced actions do not supersede or replace activities announced by VISN 8 last week. All VISN 8 facilities continue to use mandatory and enhanced screening protocols for all patients, employees and visitors, have restricted visitations to certain units, and have taken many other actions to mitigate the infection and spread of the virus. For facility-specific status updates, visit the appropriate health-care system website, call 1-877-741-3400 (toll free) or use the VA Health Chat App.
– Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of coronavirus, flu or cold should contact the center first before coming to a VA facility.
– U.S. COVID-19 testing capacity is rapidly increasing. When VA identifies patients, who meet the CDC criteria for COVID-19 risk and symptoms, we coordinate that testing with Departments of Health, VA Public Health Laboratory in Palo Alto, Calif., and commercial labs in Florida/South Georgia and the Caribbean. Learn more about what CDC says about symptoms and testing at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.
Websites:
• VA Public Health: www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/index.asp
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
• Florida Department of Health: www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19- toolkit.html
