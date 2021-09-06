VALDOSTA – The regional veterans health system is hosting an upcoming virtual job fair to hire part-time and temporary registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for all of its facilities.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System operates the Valdosta community-based outpatient clinic.
The system hosts the virtual job fair 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Registration is available via Upcoming Event (paradox.ai) and is open to people who meet hiring criteria, according to the veterans health system in a statement.
"VA nurses honor America’s veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being in a patient-centered integrative health care organization," the statement read.
The health system requests applicants have readily available a resume, and if applicable, a copy of his or her military discharge paperwork (DD Form 214 – Certificate of Release or Discharge).
There is a maximum $10,000 signing bonus for people who qualify for it, according to the system's statement.
Other benefits include paid vacation time, paid sick leave, 11 paid federal holidays, childcare subsidy, transportation subsidy, relocation incentives, career advancement opportunities, retirement benefits, health insurance and dental and vision care, the statement read.
Visit vacareers.va.gov for more information.
