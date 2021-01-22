VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic still has COVID-19 vaccines available though its health system announced late in the week it is waiting for a second allotment.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, which oversees the Valdosta clinic, stated in a release that all first doses of the vaccines have been administered.
"We currently have vaccines at the Valdosta VA community-based outpatient clinic for veterans that have a scheduled appointment to receive their first or second dose. When we receive our next allotment, additional veterans that meet our current criteria (essential workers and/or 65 and over) will be contacted to schedule an appointment," Justina Wells, office of communications and outreach chief, said.
Veterans who already have an appointment for a first or second dose can keep their appointments and receive their vaccines at their scheduled locations, according to the statement from the health system.
Care teams will contact eligible veterans once additional vaccines are available, the release stated.
Visit https://bit.ly/2NmBFH7 for more information.
