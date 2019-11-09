Alan Moore is a genius and a legend among comic book writers.
He took the obscure DC character of Swamp Thing and set the premise of the character on its head. For years, Swamp Thing was portrayed as man who is accidentally turned into a plant creature.
Moore made the Swamp Thing a sentient plant that mistakenly believed it was a man.
He penned “The Watchmen,” which Time magazine rated as one of the literary achievements of the 20th century.
But audiences will not find his name on "The Watchmen" follow-up series currently playing on HBO – a show set in Moore's world of the Watchmen but a few decades past his storyline.
He has said in interviews he hates adaptations of his comics work.
Audiences won't find Moore's name on "The Watchmen" movie adaptation of the same name, or the movie "V for Vendetta."
Moore wrote “V for Vendetta,” which has become a cult classic as a comic and a movie from the early 2000s. V’s Guy Fawkes mask has become the “face” of protestors around the world.
The graphic novel, with art by David Lloyd, is set in an authoritarian England of the future. The future is the 1990s – remember this comic was originally published in the 1980s.
The totalitarian leaders use phrases such as “England prevails” and at one point, the regime urges citizens to “make Britain great again” – remember this was written in the 1980s.
V is a vigilante/terrorist who challenges the authoritarian regime while wearing a mask of Guy Fawkes, a man who attempted to blow up Parliament a few hundred years ago.
V undermines the government’s hold on the people while taking revenge on the people who imprisoned him and hurt so many others.
“V for Vendetta” is a chilling look at freedom in the face of totalitarianism. A graphic novel on a par with George Orwell’s “1984.”
It has unforgettable characters and Moore's writing is par excellence. It is a shame he reportedly doesn't care for the movie since it is a joy to watch with a powerful message.
As the masked V tells a gunman: “Behind this mask there is more than just flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea ... and ideas are bulletproof.”
