'Utopia' author coming to Farmers Market

NASHVILLE – Phil Jones, the “Mayor” of Utopia, will appear at the Nashville Farmer’s Market Friday evening, March 25, and again Saturday, March 26.
He will greet and visit with the Nashville Dinner Train passengers before they depart to Willacoochee on Friday and The Azalea Sprinter passengers Saturday, the author said in a statement.
The Azalea Sprinter will travel to Willacoochee at 9 a.m. and return, then to Valdosta at noon. He will be promoting his book, “A Little Boy in Utopia, Georgia” which is for sale at the market.
The book consists of 27 episodes of true stories. They are told from the eyes of a boy ages 8 to 17 growing up near Nashville and establishing the Utopia community which will celebrate 50 years March 28. Nashville landmarks and famous persons are named in the book. Stories feature many Nashville kids of the 1960s and '70s.
"If you knew Phil at the time, you may have been part of the adventures," according to the statement. "There is now a free sequel titled 'A Teenage Boy in Utopia, Georgia' which Phil will be happy to discuss."
