Utilities raises breast cancer funds

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta Utilities Department raised funds in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In 2020, the department started its Baking for Breast Cancer fundraiser, where city employees and local businesses donate baked goods or gift items to be auctioned off. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was run as a silent auction, with this listing and bidding of available items being done via email, city officials said in a statement.
“Since we were limited in what we could do during COVID, we began to throw around ideas on how we could fundraise and still be safe. So, the idea of a silent auction was mentioned, and we began working toward creating a socially distanced bake-off while encouraging employee engagement, “said Rebecca Williams, utilities operations coordinator.
The turnout for both bakers and participants was better than anticipated. Williams said she and her team were thrilled to see city employees come together for such a good cause. She mentioned how one of her co-workers was deeply touched by the event, as his mother battled breast cancer, and he tries to give back any way he can.
In its first year, the department raised more than $800, which was donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. The bake sale was held Friday, Oct. 22, and raised a little more than $1,000, city officials said.
The department plans to take the proceeds and partner with the South Georgia Medical Center Pearlman Cancer Center to assist its patients with treatment costs.
Williams said she is thankful for everyone who took the time to get involved.
“We would like to give a special thank you to Betty Can Bake Bakery, Positivtii by Deonna, South Georgia Pecan, V-Town gifts and More, and a huge thank you to all the bakers that donated their time and their desserts to make the Bake Auction a success,” she said.
The utilities department hopes to make this a long-standing tradition and is already eagerly planning next year’s event, city officials said.
