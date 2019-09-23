VALDOSTA — University System of Georgia will host a regional forum, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Valdosta State University’s University Center Magnolia Room.
The event is open to the public and is expected to last about 90 minutes, university officials said.
The VSU regional forum is the last of five opportunities for faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members to provide face-to-face feedback on the USG’s new strategic plan.
The USG kicked off its regional forum sessions Sept. 3 at Georgia State University, followed by Dalton State College and the Savannah Convention Center. Fort Valley State University also hosts a forum, university officials said.
“The new strategic plan will set the system’s agenda for the next four years and beyond, making this input crucial,” according to the USG. “The system and the state face challenges and opportunities in the coming years that make the plan imperative for our institutions. It is important not only for our system’s success but, more importantly, the success of our students.”
