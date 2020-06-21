VALDOSTA — Omega Calhoun is a Marine veteran.
He served his country.
Now he thinks people who look like him are under attack on the streets of America.
He is black.
“An end has to come to my people being under attack,” Calhoun said.
The founder of the group We Can't Breathe Americans Against Brutality made this statement in the wake of the much-publicized shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
Brooks, a black man, was killed by a white police officer June 12 outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta. Police had been called out on a complaint someone was blocking the drive-thru lane; an officer reportedly found Brooks asleep in a car.
When officers tried to handcuff him, Brooks managed to grab a policeman’s taser and fired it at an officer as he ran.
An autopsy found Brooks was then shot twice in the back. The district attorney said Brooks was given no medical help for two minutes afterward.
Brooks’ death sparked outrage and chaos in Atlanta: the Wendy’s restaurant was burned, the police chief resigned and one of the officers is charged with murder.
The Atlanta shooting followed on the heels of the death of another black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd's death triggered a wave of protests and violence nationwide after a video of his death was posted online. Four police officers were fired and all of them face criminal charges.
Their deaths and other incidents have led to a national dialogue on law enforcement use of force, with some voices calling for police departments to be “defunded,” with budgets cut and money transferred to social welfare programs.
“Even in the midst of black Americans seeking change and an end to police brutality and killings, we are still getting murdered as though this is common,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun and his organization took part in a peaceful protest June 6 in Lowndes County, calling for an end to racial injustice.
“These killings are senseless and should touch the very core of society,” he said. “How can white Americans see what's taking place in this nation? Yet most turn a blind eye to putting a stop to the killings. They criticize those who are fighting back and destroying communities in response with setting fires and looting. How can you expect a people to remain peaceful? They should be telling the police to be peaceful. War has been declared on black Americans. And the question remains of how much longer is the victim expected to remain peaceful without justice.”
It Can Happen Anywhere
Adrian Rivers, a Valdosta community advocate, said police violence can happen anywhere.
“Let’s be clear, Atlanta is only three hours away,” he said. “This is a clear depiction that this kind of police brutality has no boundaries and can happen anywhere. It brings into reality that this could happen to someone in my city, on my street or even to someone that I love. It fuels the idea that we need to be proactive in how we approach this issue in our own community.”
Treva Gear, who is running for a state Senate seat, agrees.
“In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ The reality is that it can happen here.”
Indeed, accusations of racial injustice and excessive force have arisen in South Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing a Monday incident in Adel involving a white police officer and a black person some people believe was racially motivated; the officer was placed on leave as the GBI investigates whether excessive force was used. About 100 people protested how law enforcement handled the case outside of the Adel Police Department.
“The excessive use of force must stop,” Gear said. “Officers should be required to undergo implicit bias training, meet (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) certification requirements and community programs should be prioritized to build trust, help address community concerns and as a form of oversight. The role of our police is to ensure public safety and protect citizens lives, not take them.”
Police Prevention, Policies
Law enforcement officials in Lowndes County say they are trying to prevent violent situations and have policies in place to deal with these problems.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office uses what’s called a “force continuum” when it comes to interactions with the public, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The National Institute of Justice describes a “force continuum” as an escalating series of actions an officer may take to resolve a situation, ranging from officer presence without use of force to calm verbal commands, “Empty-hand control” using bodily force such as grabs and holds, less-lethal methods such as chemical sprays and tasers, and, finally, lethal force, to be used only when the suspect poses a serious threat to someone else.
“If we are forced to, we try to go one level higher with force than the offender is using,” Paulk said. “We try to use the least force possible.”
The sheriff said the classic “chokehold” is obsolete.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said neck restraints and chokeholds are regarded in her department as “unlawful weapons and methods” and are prohibited “except in instances where an officer is in a life and death physical confrontation and the action is necessary to defend the officer’s life.”
In the George Floyd case, the victim died after a police officer pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee.
In previous interviews, both Manahan and Paulk disavowed the use of this method. Manahan said “No police department teaches the force that’s shown in that video,” while the sheriff said he would have arrested the police officer involved.
Both departments require training in the use of tasers, the chief and the sheriff said.
“Some call it a lethal weapon,” Paulk said of tasers, “but it’s a lot less lethal than just about anything else.”
“To carry a (taser), officers must successfully complete a training class to be certified to carry it, and then successfully complete re-certification every year. This is a specific training,” Manahan said. “For any weapon authorized by our department, whether it be a firearm or a less-lethal weapon, officers must receive training and show proficiency and understanding of the specific weapon, prior to receiving approval to carry it."
Words, Pictures
Words are the weapon of choice for dealing with suspects, the sheriff said.
On the same day as the Adel incident, a standoff with an armed suspect in a Cook County motel ended peacefully after several hours of negotiations. A Lowdes County deputy was the negotiator who talked him into surrendering, Paulk said.
“Any time you can, you try to reason with them,” he said. “Most, unless they are high on drugs, can be reasoned with.”
The sheriff’s office has strict policies on the use of body cameras.
“We were one of the first sheriff’s offices in Georgia with cameras,” Paulk said. “If there’s no video of an encounter, the first time we discuss it with the officer. The second time, he’s fired.”
While some deputies have been disciplined for a first offense, “not one” has gone so far as a second offense, the sheriff said.
What Can Be Done?
For some, the question remains: What remains to be done?
“Should someone lose their life during a routine DUI or traffic stop?” Rivers said. “The other question is, who will protect us? Who will advocate for those lives and ensure that this lack of judgment does not cost another black life? The answer to this question is ensuring that proper actions are taken so that we never revisit this moment. … I think that this is unfortunate that we continue to revisit the same scenario where black lives are being taken by hands of those that have pledged to protect and serve.
"I think this concludes that we need to revisit some policy and procedures of our police enforcement," he added, "and their duty to protect and service all people.”
“Rayshard Brooks' death warrants investigation and public scrutiny. He did not deserve to die,” Gear said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
