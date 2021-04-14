UPDATED 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14
QUITMAN — The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday wreck in Brooks County.
Mary Giddens, 74, of Quitman died in the single-vehicle accident, the patrol said in a statement.
At about 11:45 a.m., firefighters and other first responders responded to Nankin Road on a report of a single-vehicle accident, according to a Brooks County Fire Department statement posted to Facebook.
The driver had lost control and went off the road, overturning and ejecting the driver, the patrol statement said.
