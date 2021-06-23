UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.
Wiregrass has received an all clear from the gas company after concerns of a gas leak, college officials said.
Scheduled evening classes will continue.
___________________________________________________________
UPDATE: 3:04 p.m.
VALDOSTA –Lowndes County Fire Rescue has cleared Berrien Hall, saying it's not gas but there is a smell going on.
An earlier release of the story read that the Valdosta Fire Department was on scene, but it was LCFR on scene.
Hubert said Wiregrass has cancelled classes in Berrien Hall for the time being until they can get the gas company on-campus for a secondary review.
"We're waiting on them to let our students know whether we're going to have classes this evening or not," she said. "We have all kinds of different programs in that building (that may be) required to use oil or whatever."
2:25 p.m.
VALDOSTA— A portion of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Valdosta campus has been evacuated for a suspected gas leak. Lowndes County Fire Rescue is on scene.
Lydia Hubert, director of marketing and public relations, said people smelled an odor similar to gas inside Berrien Hall on campus and reported it to public safety/maintenance who took it from there.
“We’re on standby right now,” Hubert said. “They’re (LCFR) making their walkthrough and trying to figure out what’s the odor (and) what they think it is.”
As a precaution, Hubert said, Wiregrass asked students and staff to evacuate Berrien Hall and the surrounding area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.