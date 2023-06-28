VALDOSTA — South Georgia is getting ready to fire up the grills and light the fireworks as Independence Day nears.
Though the holiday is traditionally celebrated on the Fourth of July, many localities are holding festivities a few days early, most notably on Saturday, July 1.
The National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta on Saturday calls for sunny skies with a high near 97. On Tuesday, July 4, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies, a high near 94 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Here is where is when:
— Valdosta: A Fireworks Spectacular will be held Tuesday, July 4, sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority. The show begins at nightfall, around 9:15-9:30 p.m. Best viewing should be from the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18.
— Wild Adventures Theme Park: The Celebrate America Festival is going on through July 9 with free admission to all active, retired and honorably discharged military. Now through June 30, the park is offering a Celebrate America Festival sale on single day admission tickets valid through July 9 for $29.99 +tax.
On Tuesday, July 4, Wild Adventures will have a patriotic fireworks display starting around 8:45 pm.
— Lake Park: An all-day event Saturday, July 1, involves vendors at Tom’s Pond, starting at 2 p.m., a golf cart parade at 4 p.m., music at Tom’s Pond at 5 p.m. and fireworks over the pond. The Lake Park Fire Department will also have its newest fire truck at Tom’s Pond on display; the fire department will also offer barbecue sandwiches and chips for sale.
— Hahira: Festivities take place from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in the Hahira Square, with live music, a kids' zone, a pie bakeoff and a golf cart parade. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
— Echols County: Two fireworks displays are planned for separate nights. On Sunday, July 2, the Statenville Church of God will host a Freedom Celebration starting at 7 p.m. with hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones, followed by fireworks at the ball field next to the Echols County Community Center, 148 Church of God Street in Statenville. Tuesday, July 4, the county will hold its official fireworks starting around 8 p.m. at the same ball field.
— Lanier County: Independence Day celebrations will be held Saturday, July 1, with activities starting at 3 p.m. at the Lakeland Farmers Market. There will be a golf cart parade at 6 p.m. around Lake Irma, with fireworks starting after dark.
— Ray City: Festivities take place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at 1101 Patten Ave. Activities include live music, a pet parade, food trucks, craft vendors, a parade and fireworks.
— Nashville: Activities start at 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Nashville Memorial Park with food trucks, pony rides, a mechanical bull and games. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
— Brooks County: Celebrations for the Independence Day holiday run from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 30, in Quitman, with a parade at 7 p.m., a classic car cruise-in, a street market with vendors and shops and restaurants open late. Fireworks, hosted by the Brooks County commissioners, will start at dark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.