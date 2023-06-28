VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man is improving after being seriously injured in a recent vehicle accident.
A Ford F-150 was heading south on Bemiss Road at 1:35 p.m. July 19 and was trying to turn left onto North Forrest Street Extension when its driver failed to yield and pulled into the intersection in front of a northbound motorcycle, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.
The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck, troopers said.
The cyclist — whom the patrol said lived at Moody Air Force Base — suffered serious injuries and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
Wednesday, the state patrol said the motorcyclist was awake, talking and even walking some.
Moody AFB confirmed Wednesday that the motorcyclist was a senior airman with the 75th Fighter Generation Squadron.
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, authorities said.
