VALDOSTA – Sonny Vickers reclaimed his city council seat Tuesday.
Vickers, the incumbent, will return to the Valdosta City Council to represent District 3.
So far it appears 685 votes were cast in the race, and Vickers garnered 65.11% while his opponent Thomas B. McIntyre Sr. boasted on 34.89%. Vote totals currently read 446 votes for Vickers and 239 votes for McIntyre.
Provisional ballots - not counted thus far - will be tallied on Friday, said Deb Cox, Director of Elections for Lowndes County.
All results are considered unofficial until certified by the election commission.
