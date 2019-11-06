VALDOSTA — An elementary school in Valdosta has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat this morning, according to a Valdosta City Schools statement
The threat was delivered to W.G. Nunn Elementary School around 7:45 a.m., the statement said.
As soon as the threat was received, authorities were alerted and brought on scene. First responders are sweeping the campus. All students have been evacuated until the completion of the sweep and are accounted for, the statement said.
Personnel from Moody Air Force Base are being sent to the school, said Jennifer Steedley, public information officer for the school system. In the past, airmen and bomb-sniffing dogs from the base have assisted with bomb threats at local schools.
"Valdosta City Schools takes all threats very seriously. Each will be thoroughly investigated as the safety of our students, faculty and staff is always the first priority," the statement said.
