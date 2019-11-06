VALDOSTA — An elementary school in Valdosta has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat this morning, according to a Valdosta City Schools statement.
The threat was delivered to W.G. Nunn Elementary School on Lakeland Avenue around 7:45 a.m., the statement said.
As soon as the threat was received, authorities were alerted and brought on scene. First responders are sweeping the campus. All students were evacuated until the completion of the sweep and are accounted for, the statement said.
Personnel from Moody Air Force Base are being sent to the school, said Jennifer Steedley, public information officer for the school system. In the past, airmen and bomb-sniffing dogs from the base have assisted with bomb threats at local schools.
School officials have established a check-out procedure for parents who wish to take their students home. Parents should report to the car-rider drop off area to check out their students.
At 10:45 a.m., parents and other family members were gathering around a stop sign across the road from the school, waiting for word as police and other emergency personnel worked. Children could be seen filling the yards outside the school buildings.
Kusheka Jackson, who has nieces and nephews in the school, was on the scene. She said she had been there since 8 a.m. after neighbors told her about the bomb threat after reading about it on Facebook.
"I saw the police go in and the (Moody AFB) people go in with a bomb dog," she said.
Another woman in the crowd said she hadn't been contacted by the school system via smartphone until 10 a.m.
"Valdosta City Schools takes all threats very seriously. Each will be thoroughly investigated as the safety of our students, faculty and staff is always the first priority," the school system's statement said.
