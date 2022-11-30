VALDOSTA — A shooting hoax in Valdosta Wednesday was only one of more than half a dozen fake school alarms around Georgia in recent days.
Hundreds of cars packed the sides of Inner Perimeter Road for more than a mile to either side of Valdosta High School's entrance Wednesday as word of an alleged shooting spread.
Law enforcement found out about the supposed "shooting" when someone called 911, said Capt. Bryce Whitener with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. The call came in at 9:49 a.m., Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
"When that sort of call goes out to one particular agency, all agencies will respond," Whitener said. "(The sheriff's office) sent every available unit."
"A call was received in the Lowndes County E911 Center that there was an active shooter inside Valdosta High School," according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. "The caller further stated that several students had been shot."
Ambulances, fire trucks and Valdosta Police Department cruisers were at the school Wednesday morning, as were cars from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol. Paulk said there were at least 50 deputies present.
"Everyone who had some kind of police car turned out," he said.
“This is a great example of multiple first responder agencies working together quickly and efficiently, to ensure the safety of our children," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. "We know this incident caused an extreme amount of stress in our community, and we appreciate everyone’s patience. We appreciate the cooperation and dedication of Valdosta City School’s Administration.”
"While officers were still searching the school, an adult male jumped the perimeter fence and ran toward an officer," according to the VPD statement. "He did not follow the officer’s lawful verbal commands, so he was temporarily detained and released on the scene."
School officials said in a statement, “Valdosta High School was one of several statewide schools that went into lockdown today after the threat of an active shooter on campus.
“School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep. There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site,” the school's statement said.
School officials sent VHS students home early after first responders finished their work.
Paulk said the sheriff's office has procedures to follow for shooting events.
"We go in and search the school thoroughly. ... Afterward, we review our procedures to see what we can learn," he said.
VHS was one of many schools around the state to deal with fake shooting reports in the last few days. Paulk said the threatening calls to other schools were "verbatim, word-for-word" identical to the call placed to 911 in Lowndes County.
Tuesday, Brooks County Schools responded to a threat on one of its campuses. The GBI was asked to help the Brooks County Board of Education with a threat that had been posted to social media, the GBI said in a statement.
Casey Cope, Brooks County Schools' director of security and police operations, said the GBI and the Brooks County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect. The poster of the threat was identified as a 13-year-old Quitman student, the GBI said. The student is charged with terroristic threats and taken to a youth detention center, according to the statement.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the Brooks County case to call the GBI office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090.
Elsewhere, schools in Savannah and Brunswick were put into lockdown Wednesday, and the sheriff's office in Colquitt County said in a Facebook posting that it was interviewing people about threats at a middle school there.
Lanier County Schools officials said in a posting that there were no shooting threats in that county but schools had been put in lockdown as a precaution because of "activities in surrounding counties."
Media reports placed other fake shooting scares at schools in Milledgeville, Camden County and Fulton County.
The GBI said in a statement it is aware of the reports and has investigative teams on standby to assist.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement, “The security of schools across multiple coastal counties was unexpectedly put to the test this morning due to a cruel hoax.
"Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available. The FBI is actively investigating these acts of domestic terrorism and we will continue to diligently work with them to see these culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.