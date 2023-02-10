VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was charged with drug offenses Wednesday, police said.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., officers found three people getting into a car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Baytree Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
One of the subjects was identified as someone wanted by Moultrie police in a shooting and the three were detained without incident.
Two firearms were recovered and Moultrie police took custody of the person they were looking for, police said.
One of the subjects — a 25-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects, police said. He also had nine outstanding warrants on unrelated charges through the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County, police said.
Police claim he had more than 390 grams of marijuana as well as tools used in the sale of narcotics.
The third person was not charged.
“This was outstanding work by our narcotics detectives that pro-actively continued to search for (a) subject who was wanted for a shooting. Their actions resulted in a safe arrest of a dangerous subject, as well the seizure of firearms and narcotics,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
The shooting in Moultrie that one of the suspects was wanted for took place Tuesday night when a 19-year-old Norman Park man was shot in the 1400 block of Moultrie's South Main Street, the Moultrie Police Department said. He was in critical condition Thursday morning.
