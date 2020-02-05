VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools have canceled or postponed all after-school activities Thursday, Feb. 6, because of severe weather warnings, school officials said.
Officials for both school systems say they continue to monitor the situation and will notify the public if there are any additional changes.
Scintilla will be closed Thursday and plans to reopen Friday, according to school officials.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
QUITMAN — Schools in Brooks County will close early Thursday ahead of severe weather expected to move through South Georgia, according to a posting on the school system's Facebook page.
The Early Learning Center will let out at 11 a.m.; car riders will be released at 11:15 a.m. and bus riders at 11:30 a.m.; and the Child Care Learning Center will let out at 1 p.m., according to the posting.
All afterschool activities Thursday have been postponed and will be rescheduled. The normal schedule resumes Friday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.