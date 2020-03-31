VALDOSTA — A tornado watch for several counties in South Georgia, including Brooks, Cook and Lowndes, has been canceled, but authorities sent out warnings for two twisters Tuesday afternoon for Madison County in Fla., where many roads and Interstate 10 was blocked, according to authorities.
The National Weather Service sent out an alert for Madison County until 5:15 p.m., tracking a twister that started out nine miles southeast of the city of Madison and heading east. The warnings were cancelled by 5:30 p.m., but the county remained under a tornado watch condition until 9 p.m.
There were too many roads closed to list, said Madison County Manager Brian Kauffman, but they were all clustered around the town of Greenville. One barn was known destroyed, he said. Kauffman said authorities were still trying to assess exactly which areas had been tornado-stricken.
No word was available on injuries or deaths.
A Florida Department of Transportation website showed multiple closures of I-10 in Madison County at 5:30 p.m. with all lanes blocked.
While most Georgia counties were removed from a tornado watch that had been scheduled to run until 9 p.m., Hamilton County, Fla., was still under the watch. Echols and Clinch counties in Georgia were added to a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
A wind advisory is still in effect for Lowndes County until 8 p.m.
