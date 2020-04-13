The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Lowndes County until 11 a.m. Monday. The watch area also includes Berrien, Lanier and Brooks counties, along with Ben Hill, Colquitt, Tift, Cook, Turner, Irwin, Thomas, Grady and Worth counties.
A watch means conditions are favorable for a severe weather event.
The NWS has also issued a wind advisory until 8 a.m. for the same counties. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph are possible, according to the advisory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.