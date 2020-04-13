Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 9:37 am
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
A tornado warning issued for Lowndes County has expired. A tornado watch continues until 11 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.